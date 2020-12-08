Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

The Republic missed out on qualification for Euro 2020

The Republic of Ireland will start their World Cup 2022 qualification bid with a trip to Serbia on 24 March followed by a home game against Luxembourg three days later.

On 30 March Stephen Kenny's men will play hosts Qatar, who have been added to Group A on a non-competitive basis.

September will see the Republic away to Portugal, home to Azerbaijan and home to Serbia while in October they travel to Azerbaijan and play Qatar in Europe.

Their final two games are in November.

That month will the Republic entertain top seeds Portugal in Dublin before completing their qualifying campaign with a trip to Luxembourg.

The trip to Portugal is on 1 September followed by Azerbaijan in Dublin three days later and at home to Serbia on 7 September.

Kenny's side are away to Azerbaijan on 9 October while the European venue for the friendly against the World Cup hosts on 12 October has yet to be decided.

The final two matches in the group, at home to Portugal and away to Luxembourg, are on 11 and 14 November respectively.