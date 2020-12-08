Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Glasgow City travel to the Czech Republic to take on Sparta Prague in the first leg of the Women's Champions League last 32 on Wednesday

Glasgow City "are proud not to be affiliated with a men's team," says head coach Scott Booth.

Unlike other women's clubs, the Glasgow side do not have the luxury of relying on financial backing from the men's game.

And Booth believes the fact that the current Scottish champions are responsible for their own funds makes them a special club.

"We as a club really enjoy the fact we are unique," said Booth.

"Yes it might make it tougher, but the club have been doing it for years and have been successful for years.

"It's a nice thing to not have to rely on a men's team."

Booth's side take on Czech outfit Sparta Prague on Wednesday in the first leg of their Women's Champions League last-32 tie.

The game sees the return of two-legged football in the competition after a single tie wins for City over Peamount and Valur.

And Booth believes the penalty shootout success against Valur in Reykjavik will have stand his players in good stead.

"They are a really good side," says Booth. "In the last 32 you know it's going be a tough game.

"We're going to approach it in a similar way to Valur as that was away from home as well.

"The club has shown for a number of years now that we can get results in the Champions League and latterly we've done well away from home. For the players it's where they want to be."