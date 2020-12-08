Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Benfica came from 2-0 down to draw at Ibrox on 26 November

Rangers have been fined €10,000 by Uefa after their match against Benfica at Ibrox kicked-off late.

Disciplinary hearings had been opened against manager Steven Gerrard for being responsible for the delay, but they have since been dropped.

The game in Glasgow ended 2-2 on 26 November, with both sides going on to secure qualification from Europa League Group D last week.

Rangers play their final group stage match on Thursday against Lech Poznan.