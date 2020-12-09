Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic were held 2-2 by Forfar Farmington last weekend

The SWPL 1 meeting of Motherwell and Celtic on Sunday will be live on the BBC Sport website and app.

Celtic currently sit third in the division after six games - five points adrift of pacesetters Glasgow City.

And Motherwell are second bottom - above Hearts on goal difference - having won just once this term.

Iona Ballantyne will present from the Penny Cars Stadium in Airdrie from 12:30 GMT, with Stuart Mitchell and Emma Black the commentary team.

Later in the day, the meeting of top two Glasgow City and Rangers will be on BBC Alba from 16:00, with that game also available online.