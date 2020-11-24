Due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions, many children are unable to play football

While the relentless show of professional football rumbles on, thousands of children across Scotland are unable to play at all.

Whether it's with a local club, or the elite academies, the Covid-19 pandemic has had profound impact on youth football - something which has gone under the radar amidst the clamour for fans to return, the SPFL saga in the spring, and the return of the Premiership.

BBC Scotland has spoken to people involved at different levels of the game to try to assess whether the pandemic could lead to a generation of talent stalling.

Housebound & missing vital hours

Developing youngsters depends on many variables, but practice and time spent on the pitch are non-negotiables. Overnight, though, players across Scotland were bound to their homes.

Those in the Scottish FA's seven performance schools would usually train for between 10 and 12 hours per week as part of the curriculum, whilst many also amass further game-time with SPFL clubs.

"It's been tough for kids stuck in the house, not playing football, not getting the hours they need," says former Hibernian striker Tam McManus, who is a coach at the Braidhurst performance school in Motherwell.

"At that stage of their development - 12, 13, 14 - it's vital that you're getting minutes under your belt. Not having that could stunt their development."

Clubs had to completely overhaul how they delivered training. Dundee United launched an Academy at Home programme online, where they delivered tactical work, technical sessions, and masterclass lessons with the likes of Scotland captain Andy Robertson. But it doesn't replace the real thing.

"It's a concern for us long-term," says Andy Goldie, director of United's academy. "We probably won't see the impact either way for a few months, or even years, in the decision-making, game intelligence and tactical awareness side.

"What we can do is make sure we bridge that gap and don't allow those aspects of their development to go missing over this period."

Older ones falling through cracks

Goldie was most concerned for those aged 18-21 - the "black hole" where players are lost between academy football and the first team. He's had players get in touch who have been released due to the financial pressure inflicted on clubs.

"It is devastating," he says. "These were young professional footballers and should have been treated as such and been given the opportunity to continue their development and earn a contract somewhere or continue at the club they were at."

Hibernian's sporting director, Graeme Mathie, says he's still getting CVs from young players, some of whom have been without a club for nearly a year. "It's heart-breaking to think there could be so many people lost to the game at this age and stage of their development," he says.

Even players with a club are finding their plans are having to be shifted. There is no reserve league this season due to cut-backs, and B-team games are difficult to arrange due to travel restrictions. Loans are also more challenging because lower-league teams are not compelled to test their players for Covid-19.

Hibs have still sent 10 players on loan, but those who aren't tested can't train with the first team when they are not with their loan club. At every turn, there are challenges.

The 'alarming' mental health impact

More important, though, is the mental health impact for children at all levels of not being able to play. Over the last nine months, they were initially house-bound, then allowed to play briefly again in the summer, before going back to isolation.

The uncertainty, plus other personal factors exacerbated by the pandemic are having a profound impact.

"That's the most alarming thing," Goldie says. "We're well into double figures for one-to-one player care. There's definitely been a sharp increase this year, and the people making these decisions need to really take notice of that.

"These kids rely on consistency, real football, real interactions, competitiveness, praise feedback - they rely on that so much and to stirp that away from them is ultimately going to have a negative impact."

McManus has also seen signs of some children struggling at Braidhurst, particularly after they arrived back at training after the initial lockdown.

"You can see it, though kids don't always want to open up to you," he says. "Some were coming up to the coaches and you could tell straight away they weren't their usually bubbly selves."

Confusion & mayhem in grassroots

Nowhere in the game has the confusion and mayhem brought by the pandemic been more keenly felt than at grassroots level. Volunteers have had to scramble with every new set of guidance published to get in line, with far less resource to deal with it than clubs.

"Parents would come to watch, hiding in the trees and like," says Alan Whyte, a coach of Murieston under-17 girls, and the Soccer Sevens programme in West Lothian. "And we've had to say to them: 'You can't do that, because if you do, we'll get shut down.'"

The same physical and mental impacts are felt, whether it's kids' frustrations boiling over, or rustiness with the ball. And the fear that some younger children never come back after such a long spell out.

Fewer girls teams makes it harder to arrange games due to travel restrictions

Travel restrictions also have a more profound effect on the girls' game, given there are fewer teams, which means local match-ups can be hard to find. Divisions below the Scottish Women's Premier League 1 and 2 have been scrapped for the year.

Then there are the concerns of parents who do not want their child travelling long distances, which impacts on the ability to step up to pro-youth level.

"Kids are now starting to stay a little bit longer at grassroots and then go to pro-youth," Whyte says. "That impacts on the pro-youth teams, but it also makes it difficult to match up teams, or it would cricket scores. This is the widest gap I've seen between some teams."

What does the future hold?

Back at the elite level of the game, there are discussions ongoing about the future of academy football.

Tough choices have had to be made. Clubs argue keeping the first team competitive is a non-negotiable expense, as it unlocks prize, sponsorship, and matchday income, which keeps the lights on.

So when budgets are cut, how do you maintain productivity in the academy? Producing your own makes financial sense, as well as being a huge part of clubs' identity and place in its community.

Hibs decided to make several academy coaches redundant as part of cost-cutting across the club. Mathie says cuts are an inevitable consequence, but offer a chance to innovate, for example, through closer collaboration between clubs at academy level.

"This is not an opportunity to consider changing things - you have to, there's no option," he says. "We've had a good opportunity to reflect on that.

"Would we want our academy to look and do exactly what it did before lockdown? In some ways, yes. But in other areas we're actually really challenging ourselves to consider doing something a little bit differently."

While clubs have had to be adaptable, so have kids. Mental resilience is a necessity for a career in football, and this period will certainly have helped to build it. But will the robbery of kids' time with a ball over the best part of a year prevent the next Billy Gilmour or Robertson emerging?

Those working at clubs and performances schools firmly believe the same volume of talent can break through. But only time will really tell.