Wigan play three of their next four games at home as they bid to climb off the bottom of the League One table

Wigan's administrators are hoping to get a decision about the club's prospective new owner by the end of this week after making a fresh submission to the Football League.

The EFL rejected an initial application on Friday as one of the parties involved in the Spanish consortium aiming to buy the club was subject to a disqualifying condition.

After further talks over the weekend, it has been decided to strip the application down to one bidder, Felipe Moreno, owner of La Liga side Leganes.

The administrators, who have been running Wigan since July, understand Moreno to have already passed the relevant tests as part of the initial application and provided proof of forward funding.

Given the process has taken far longer than they envisaged - and the January transfer window is looming - the administrators hope the EFL can deal with the matter quickly.

After being relegated from the Championship last season after receiving a 12-point deduction for going into administration, Wigan have struggled this campaign after having to sell the majority of the senior squad and seeing two managers, Paul Cook and John Sheridan, leave.

Saturday's victory at Sunderland ended a 13-match run without a win but the club remain rooted to the foot of League One, five points adrift of safety.