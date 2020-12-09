Last updated on .From the section Irish

Fans have been absent from Irish Premiership games during Northern Ireland's circuit breaker

Up to 500 spectators will be permitted to attend football matches in Northern Ireland from Friday.

Additionally, football training and matches can resume at all levels when Northern Ireland's two-week circuit breaker ends on 11 December.

For the last fortnight only elite sport has been played, with no fans allowed inside venues.

The only football competitions that fall into the elite bracket are the men's and women's Irish Premiership.

All matches and training will be exempt from restrictions on outdoor gatherings in excess of 15 people, provided risk assessment protocols outlined by the Irish FA are adhered to.

The news will come as a welcome boost to clubs gearing up for the busy festive period.

Limited numbers of fans had been allowed to attend Irish Premiership games from the beginning of the season in October until the new restrictions were brought in on 27 November.

"We are encouraging everyone looking to re-engage with the game from this Friday onward to follow the protocols outlined in our 'A Return to the Everyday Game' document at all times," said IFA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson.

"And (to) adhere to Public Health Agency guidance to ensure football continues to return in a safe and responsible manner."

Ulster Rugby will also welcome fans back on Friday, with 500 spectators set to watch the province's European Champions Cup game against Toulouse at Kingspan Stadium.