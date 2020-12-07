Last updated on .From the section Irish

Magilton has been IFA Elite Performance Director since 2013

Jim Magilton is set to leave his role as Elite Performance Director at the Irish FA to become director of football at League of Ireland club Dundalk FC.

The 51-year-old has held his position at the Irish FA since 2013 but it is believed he will now join up with the Oriel Park club.

The 52-times capped Northern Ireland international will work alongside Italian manager Filippo Giovagnoli.

Magilton previously managed Ipswich Town and Queen's Park Rangers.

He was one of five candidates to be interviewed to succeed Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland manager in June.

Magilton has previous experience of working in the League of Ireland during a spell as assistant to O'Neill when Shamrock Rovers won the league title in 2011.

Dundalk, who won the FAI Cup last weekend by beating Shamrock Rovers, play Arsenal in the Europa League this Thursday at the Aviva Stadium.