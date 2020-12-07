Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Joe Dunne has previously managed Colchester and Cambridge

Stevenage assistant manager Joe Dunne has left the club a week after being appointed because of a family illness.

The former Bristol Rovers and Mansfield number two, 47, joined the League Two side to work under boss Alex Revell.

"Joe is devastated to bring us this news, but we completely understand that family comes first," said Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace. external-link

The Hertfordshire side are 22nd in the fourth tier and are now looking to find a replacement for Dunne.