Ross County need more time to investigate an alleged offensive comment by forward Michael Gardyne against Rangers, says chief executive Steven Ferguson.

Rangers players reacted to a remark after Gardyne fouled Alfredo Morelos in their 4-0 win in Dingwall.

County are yet to receive a Scottish FA notice of complaint despite reports the compliance officer is investigating.

"We do need time to do this properly," Ferguson said.

"At the moment, there's nothing clear and we really don't want to say anything that, one jeopardies anyone, and two, is the wrong thing.

"Until we get any concrete evidence then we can't make any sort of judgement.

"As far as the football club's concerned, we are aware of the situation and we're conducting our own investigation to get to the bottom of what was allegedly said, or allegedly done."

Gardyne was booked for dissent by referee John Beaton, rather than the foul on Morelos.

After Sunday's match, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said: "What my players are saying they heard, it shouldn't be heard on a football pitch."

However Gardyne, through quotes attributed to his agent, has denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, County have re-signed right-back Jason Naismith after his departure from Peterborough United.

The 26-year-old former St Mirren academy player spent last season on loan at Hibernian, having previously played for County for 18 months before his move to Peterborough.

Naismith is not available to play until the transfer window opens in January, but is training with the club.