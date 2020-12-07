Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Lennon, Desmond, Ross County, Gardyne, Rangers, King, Hibs, Dundee
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic's major shareholder Dermot Desmond made a personal phone call to give under-fire manager Neil Lennon his full support (Scottish Sun).
Ross County captain Michael Gardyne is under investigation by the Scottish FA's compliance officer for an alleged offensive comment made during Sunday's defeat by Rangers (Scottish Daily Mail -print edition).
But Gardyne's agent has said that the comment was not homophobic or racist, and labelled the allegations as "absolutely ludicrous" (Daily Record).
Referee John Beaton will be take charge of the Scottish Cup Final between Hearts and Celtic and later this month (Daily Record).
Dave King says he wants Rangers supporters to have a "seat at the table" in the future after witnessing first-hand how the club can fall into ruin (Scotsman).
And King expects Rangers to repay his £5million loan on time by next October as he looks to cut his financial ties to Ibrox (Herald).
Former Celtic player Ramon Vega was surprised the club paid £5m for his fellow Swiss Albian Ajeti (The Times).
Sean Mackie and Alex Gogic are expected to return to full Hibs training this week (Edinburgh Evening News).
Dundee boss James McPake says Sam Stanton's past allegiances are irrelevant as the former United player trains with the Dens Park side (Courier).