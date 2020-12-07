Joe Ledley was a key part of the Wales side that beat Belgium to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016

Joe Ledley is pleased with Wales' qualification draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Wales will face world number one ranked side Belgium, a resurgent Czech Republic, plus Belarus and Estonia in Group E.

But Ledley, 33, who has won 77 caps, says Wales are capable of upsetting the form book as they did against Belgium in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals.

"I'm pleased with the draw and I think a lot of fans will be happy," he said.

"With Belgium, with previous results we've had against them and their squad I don't think has improved that much, I think they're winnable games.

"It's going to be tough, I think Czech Republic have come on very well - won their group in the Nations League.

"So it's going to be difficult little games but I'm positive with the draw.

"I wouldn't say 'no', we can't top the group, but it's going to be difficult. Obviously the squad has changed from when I was there with the results we had against Belgium.

"Wales haven't really had the results they've wanted against teams in the top 20 (in the world), but we need a good start - that's what you always need in these competitions."

The 10 European group winners qualify automatically, with the 10 runners-up going through to the play-offs, along with the two best Nations League group winners who do not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying group.

During previous qualifying campaigns, which have seen Wales qualify for back-to-back European Championships, their home form has been crucial.

Under current Welsh Government coronavirus rules, no spectators can attend sporting events.

Despite an open letter on Monday from Wales' leading sporting bodies - including the Football Association of Wales - pleading for a limited return of fans under the safety guidelines being used in England, a Welsh Government spokesperson said there would be no prospect before "potential test events in February".

With Wales' qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup set to begin in March, the prospect of being cheered on at home by a packed Cardiff City Stadium is a faint hope.

"If we get off to a good start and we have the fans back in the stadium then we can do it," said Ledley, who last played for Wales more than two years ago.

"As a nation that's what helped us through qualifying for the Euros last time. Fans are key for Welsh football and the way we play, and that seems more likely that we'll see fans at away games.

"It's looking like there won't be as many as we want but we've just got to stay strong as a nation and see what happens."

Wales also have something of a qualification safety net thanks to their Nations League campaign.

They beat the Republic of Ireland and Finland in their final two Nations League matches last month to win their group, secure promotion in that competition and all but guarantee a World Cup qualifying play-off.

But ex-Cardiff City, Celtic, Crystal Palace, Derby County, Charlton Athletic and Newcastle Jets player Ledley says Wales must not rely on that possible second chance and concentrate on the job at hand.

"You've got to forget about it, you want to qualify automatically and that's topping the group but with the squad we've got we're capable of doing that, but if not runner-up spot is doable as well," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"Wales have got a great chance with the way they've played, they've got that winning mentality now where they're winning a lot of games and the youngsters are gaining experience.

"It's going to be an interesting group, you just never know what happens but I think Wales have a great opportunity to top the group."