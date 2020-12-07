Last updated on .From the section Wales

Former Wales Under-21s boss Robert Page (right) joined Ryan Giggs' (left) senior coaching team in 2019

Assistant coach Robert Page is preparing to stay in charge of Wales for the foreseeable future as manager Ryan Giggs remains absent.

Giggs, who has denied an allegation of assault made against him, had agreed not to be involved in Wales' three matches in November.

Page led Wales in Giggs' absence last month and oversaw Monday's draw for the 2022 World Cup qualifying.

"Things are carrying on as normal. I've been asked to do a job," said Page.

"Nothing changes from that point of view at the minute.

"We've spoken since the last camp and absolutely we'll be in touch and the planning will start.

"It's started already, so we've got a lot to organise, not only in March with the two qualifiers and friendly game we'll need to organise, but the planning for the Euros in the summer.

"So there's a lot of to be done so we'll all get together in the next few weeks and make sure it's all planned and organised."

Wales will face Belgium, the Czech Republic, Belarus and Estonia in 2022 World Cup qualifying Group E.

After Monday's draw, the fixture dates will be revealed on Tuesday with the first qualifiers taking place in March 2021.

Europe will send 13 countries to the finals in Qatar, which will be held from 21 November to 18 December 2022, 10 of which will be the group winners.

The 10 group runners-up will go through to the play-offs, along with the two best Nations League group winners who do not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying group.

The 12 play-off teams will be drawn into three separate play-off paths, each of which will comprise semi-finals and final, with the three winners heading to Qatar.

Under Page's guidance, Wales beat the Republic of Ireland and Finland in their final two Nations League matches last month to win their group, secure promotion in that competition and all but guarantee a World Cup qualifying play-off.