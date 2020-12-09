Champions League - Group B
Real MadridReal Madrid20:00B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach
Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano, Spain

Real Madrid v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Follow Wednesday's Champions League action

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 19Odriozola
  • 22Isco
  • 26Altube
  • 30Arribas Calvo

B Mgladbach

  • 1Sommer
  • 18Lainer
  • 28Ginter
  • 30Elvedi
  • 17Wendt
  • 6Kramer
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 14Plea
  • 13Stindl
  • 10Thuram
  • 36Embolo

Substitutes

  • 3Lang
  • 7Herrmann
  • 8Zakaria
  • 11Wolf
  • 15Beyer
  • 16Traoré
  • 19Lazaro
  • 21Sippel
  • 22Bénes
  • 31Grün
  • 40Poulsen
Referee:
Björn Kuipers
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101651113
2Atl Madrid513158-36
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach522116798
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan512279-25

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5410101913
2FC Porto531183510
3Olympiakos510428-63
4Marseille5104210-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool6411103713
2Atalanta62319819
3Ajax62227618
4FC Midtjylland6024413-92

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea64201421214
2Sevilla641198113
3FK Krasnodar6123611-55
4Rennes6015311-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411125713
2Lazio6240117410
3Club Bruges6222810-28
4Zenit St Petersburg6015413-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus65011441015
2Barcelona65011651115
3Dynamo Kyiv6114413-94
4Ferencvárosi TC6015517-121

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6402136712
2RB Leipzig64021112-112
3Man Utd6303151059
4Istanbul Basaksehir6105718-113
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories