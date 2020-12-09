Real Madrid v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Real MadridReal Madrid20:00B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach
Follow Wednesday's Champions League action
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 23Mendy
- 10Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 25Rodrygo
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 19Odriozola
- 22Isco
- 26Altube
- 30Arribas Calvo
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 18Lainer
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 17Wendt
- 6Kramer
- 32Neuhaus
- 14Plea
- 13Stindl
- 10Thuram
- 36Embolo
Substitutes
- 3Lang
- 7Herrmann
- 8Zakaria
- 11Wolf
- 15Beyer
- 16Traoré
- 19Lazaro
- 21Sippel
- 22Bénes
- 31Grün
- 40Poulsen
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
