Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter MilanInter Milan20:00Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk
Follow Wednesday's Champions League action
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 37Skriniar
- 2Hakimi
- 5Gagliardini
- 77Brozovic
- 23Barella
- 15Young
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 7Sánchez
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 24Eriksen
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 35Stankovic
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 81Trubin
- 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
- 77Bondar
- 49da Silva Matos
- 22Matvienko
- 20Kovalenko
- 6Stepanenko
- 27de Andrade Barberan
- 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
- 11Marlos
- 7Taison
Substitutes
- 1Shevchenko
- 5Khocholava
- 8Marcos Antônio
- 9Dentinho
- 19Solomon
- 21Lourenco
- 28Robson Cipriano
- 30Pyatov
- 50Bolbat
- 59V'Yunnik
- 61Sudakov
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
- Inside the mind of Jeff Bezos: The Amazon founder has strong beliefs and big plans
- Festive Feelgood Hits: Listen along to a playlist of the greatest Christmas No 1s