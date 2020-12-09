Champions League - Group A
RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg20:00Atl MadridAtlético Madrid
Venue: Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Austria

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

  • 1Stankovic
  • 43Kristensen
  • 15Ramalho
  • 39Wöber
  • 17Ulmer
  • 16Junuzovic
  • 45Mwepu
  • 14Szoboszlai
  • 8Berisha
  • 7Koita
  • 20Daka

Substitutes

  • 5Vallci
  • 6Onguéné
  • 21Sucic
  • 25Farkas
  • 27Adeyemi
  • 31Coronel
  • 33Walke
  • 37Okugawa
  • 77Okafor

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 15Savic
  • 18Felipe
  • 22Hermoso
  • 6Koke
  • 23Trippier
  • 14Llorente
  • 8Saúl
  • 21Carrasco
  • 9Suárez
  • 7Sequeira

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 5Torreira
  • 10Correa
  • 11Lemar
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 17Saponjic
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 31San Román
  • 34Moya
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101651113
2Atl Madrid513158-36
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach522116798
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan512279-25

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5410101913
2FC Porto531183510
3Olympiakos510428-63
4Marseille5104210-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool6411103713
2Atalanta62319819
3Ajax62227618
4FC Midtjylland6024413-92

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea64201421214
2Sevilla641198113
3FK Krasnodar6123611-55
4Rennes6015311-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411125713
2Lazio6240117410
3Club Bruges6222810-28
4Zenit St Petersburg6015413-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus65011441015
2Barcelona65011651115
3Dynamo Kyiv6114413-94
4Ferencvárosi TC6015517-121

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6402136712
2RB Leipzig64021112-112
3Man Utd6303151059
4Istanbul Basaksehir6105718-113
View full Champions League tables

