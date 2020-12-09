Champions League - Group D
AjaxAjax0AtalantaAtalanta0

Ajax v Atalanta

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 3Schuurs
  • 21Martínez
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 6Klaassen
  • 19Labyad
  • 8Gravenberch
  • 39dos Santos
  • 30Brobbey
  • 10Tadic

Substitutes

  • 1Stekelenburg
  • 2Timber
  • 4Álvarez
  • 5Klaiber
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 11Promes
  • 15Rensch
  • 18Ekkelenkamp
  • 33Kotarski

Atalanta

  • 95Gollini
  • 2Toloi
  • 17Romero
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 33Hateboer
  • 15de Roon
  • 11Freuler
  • 8Gosens
  • 32Pessina
  • 91Zapata
  • 10Gómez

Substitutes

  • 6Palomino
  • 7Lammers
  • 9Muriel
  • 18Malinovskiy
  • 21Piccini
  • 26Mojica
  • 27Depaoli
  • 31Rossi
  • 40Ruggeri
  • 43Panada
  • 57Sportiello
  • 72Ilicic
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Perr Schuurs (Ajax).

  2. Post update

    Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).

  3. Post update

    Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Brian Brobbey (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Romero (Atalanta).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).

  7. Post update

    Robin Gosens (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Zakaria Labyad (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Hans Hateboer.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories