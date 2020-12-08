Champions League - Group E
RennesRennes0SevillaSevilla0

Rennes v Sevilla

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Rennes

  • 1Salin
  • 27Traoré
  • 34Soppy
  • 3Da Silva
  • 17Maouassa
  • 10Camavinga
  • 15Nzonzi
  • 8Grenier
  • 5Chagas Estevao
  • 18Doku
  • 11Niang

Substitutes

  • 4Nyamsi
  • 6Aguerd
  • 12Lea Siliki
  • 14Bourigeaud
  • 19Gboho
  • 20Tait
  • 23Hunou
  • 30Bonet
  • 31Truffert
  • 32Assignon
  • 35Rutter
  • 39Ugochukwu

Sevilla

  • 13Bono
  • 12Koundé
  • 3Gómez
  • 20Santos Silva
  • 4Rekik
  • 21Torres
  • 6Gudelj
  • 10Rakitic
  • 7Fernández Saez
  • 15En-Nesyri
  • 23Idrissi

Substitutes

  • 5Ocampos
  • 9de Jong
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 22Vázquez
  • 24Fernández
  • 25Reges
  • 30Zarzana
  • 31Díaz
  • 32Sanchez
  • 33Pastor
  • 37Rios
Referee:
Bartosz Frankowski

Match Stats

Home TeamRennesAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).

  2. Post update

    Jéremy Doku (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101651113
2Atl Madrid513158-36
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach522116798
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan512279-25

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5410101913
2FC Porto531183510
3Olympiakos510428-63
4Marseille5104210-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool540192712
2Atalanta52219818
3Ajax52127617
4FC Midtjylland5014312-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea64201311214
2Sevilla632167-111
3FK Krasnodar6123510-55
4Rennes602428-62

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411125713
2Lazio6240117410
3Club Bruges6222810-28
4Zenit St Petersburg6015413-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona65101621416
2Juventus6411114713
3Dynamo Kyiv6024313-102
4Ferencvárosi TC6024516-112

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6312137610
2PSG631285310
3RB Leipzig6312810-210
4Istanbul Basaksehir6114613-74
View full Champions League tables

