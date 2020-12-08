Rennes v Sevilla

Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).
RennesRennes0SevillaSevilla0
Last updated on .From the section Champions League
Jéremy Doku (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|5
|11
|13
|2
|Atl Madrid
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|6
|3
|RB Salzburg
|5
|1
|1
|3
|10
|15
|-5
|4
|4
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Mgladbach
|5
|2
|2
|1
|16
|7
|9
|8
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|12
|-7
|7
|3
|Real Madrid
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|9
|0
|7
|4
|Inter Milan
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Dortmund
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|5
|7
|13
|2
|Lazio
|6
|2
|4
|0
|11
|7
|4
|10
|3
|Club Bruges
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|8
|4
|Zenit St Petersburg
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4
|13
|-9
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd
|6
|3
|1
|2
|13
|7
|6
|10
|2
|PSG
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|10
|3
|RB Leipzig
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|10
|4
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|13
|-7
|4