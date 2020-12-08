Dynamo Kyiv v Ferencvárosi TC

Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Marcel Heister.
Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv0Ferencvárosi TCFerencvárosi TC0
Last updated on .From the section Champions League
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|5
|11
|13
|2
|Atl Madrid
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|6
|3
|RB Salzburg
|5
|1
|1
|3
|10
|15
|-5
|4
|4
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Mgladbach
|5
|2
|2
|1
|16
|7
|9
|8
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|12
|-7
|7
|3
|Real Madrid
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|9
|0
|7
|4
|Inter Milan
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Dortmund
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|5
|7
|13
|2
|Lazio
|6
|2
|4
|0
|11
|7
|4
|10
|3
|Club Bruges
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|8
|4
|Zenit St Petersburg
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4
|13
|-9
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd
|6
|3
|1
|2
|13
|7
|6
|10
|2
|PSG
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|10
|3
|RB Leipzig
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|10
|4
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|13
|-7
|4