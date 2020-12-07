Northern Ireland missed out on the 2018 World Cup Final after a controversial play-off defeat by Switzerland

Ian Baraclough admits his Northern Ireland side have been handed a "tough" 2022 World Cup qualifying group but says they will "look forward" to the challenge which starts in March.

Italy, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Lithuania are the opposition with only the winners guaranteed qualification.

"Well, it's a tough group," admitted the Northern Ireland boss.

"But look, we've got a five-team group which is something we were looking forward to as a positive."

The group will see Northern Ireland face the four-time world champions Azzurri side in addition to renewing hostilities with the Swiss who controversially beat them in a play-off for the 2018 tournament.

"There are some really tough eastern European places to go. Bulgaria and Lithuania, they will be strong physically and we know the qualities of Italy and Switzerland who we played three years ago in the previous play-offs."

While Northern Ireland will have their work cut out to finish inside the top two in the Group C, with the runners-up earning a play-offs spot, Baraclough insists his players are capable of beating "the bigger teams".

Italy, whose last World Cup triumph came in the 2006 tournament, are 10th in the latest Fifa rankings with the Swiss occupying 16th spot.

"We know that on our night we can beat the so-called bigger teams and we have to be right for each and every one of those fixtures," added Baraclough, whose side missed out on a place in next summer's Euro Finals after a extra-time play-off defeat by Slovakia at Windsor Park last month.

"Fortunately enough during March and September, one of the triple-headers will be a friendly which hopefully will benefit us.

"It's a tough group and one that we will be very much looking forward to come March."