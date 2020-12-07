Last updated on .From the section Irish

Aaron Burns (left) joined Portadown in August after leaving Ballymena United

Aaron Burns has left Portadown with immediate effect as the club prepares for Tuesday's Irish Premiership game away to Dungannon Swifts.

Portadown boss Matthew Tipton told the club's website that the midfielder had decided to retire both for fitness and work reasons.

"Aaron came to me a while back to say he didn't feel like his body was performing as he wanted," said Tipton.

"Added into the fact is that he's running very successful businesses.

"I asked him to take time to think it over but it's with sadness that he's decided that his time with football is over."

Tipton added that he couldn't "speak highly enough about how Aaron has conducted himself during his period with us" and wished him "every success in everything he does".

No panic in Ports camp - Tipton

Despite his team's slow start to the season, Tipton insists he is not panicking ahead of Tuesday's trip to Stangmore Park.

The Ports have picked up just five points from seven games in their first top-flight campaign since 2017.

Last season's Championship winners have taken two points from six matches after beating Glenavon in their opening fixture, the second of which came courtesy of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Ballymena United, their first clean sheet of the season.

"If anyone panics after seven games, they're struggling," said Tipton, who could be without Paddy McNally on Tuesday after the centre-back was stretchered off against Ballymena.

"We have to appreciate, and it's not a negative attitude, that we've come up with a squad of 20-year-olds, on the back of six or seven months off, limited fans allowed in and a limited budget.

"What we have to do is work hard with the squad we've got. We have to develop them and move forward together."

Dungannon Swifts defeated Coleraine for the first time since 2016 on Friday night

We must back up Coleraine win - Lindsay

Dungannon Swifts boss Kris Lindsay has called on his players to "back up" Friday's Irish Premiership win over Coleraine with another victory.

The Swifts will move above Glenavon into seventh spot in the table if they beat the second-from-bottom Ports.

"It is really important that we don't rest on our laurels," said Lindsay.

"We need to make sure we match that level of performance on Tuesday night to back it up."

He added: "They're a young squad but have experience there too. I know Stephen Murray from my time at Glenavon.

"It should be a good game. They're in and around us in the league, fighting for points so we're hoping for a good performance, some nice football and hopefully three points."

The Swifts have a strong league record against the Ports having won six of the last seven meetings dating back to December 2015.