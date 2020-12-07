Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales beat Belgium in the 2016 European Championship quarter-finals

Wales will face Belgium, the Czech Republic, Belarus and Estonia in 2022 World Cup qualifying Group E.

After Monday's draw, the fixture dates will be revealed on Tuesday.

Belgium, the top seeds, lost to Wales in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 but are the current world number one in the Fifa rankings.

Wales are ranked 19th and the Czechs are 48th but will be tricky opponents, while the rest of the five-strong pool has a distinctly Eastern European feel.

Europe will send 13 countries to the finals in Qatar, which will be held from 21 November to 18 December 2022, 10 of which will be the group winners.

The 10 group runners-up will go through to the play-offs, along with the two best Nations League group winners who do not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying group.

The 12 play-off teams will be drawn into three separate play-off paths, each of which will comprise semi-finals and final, with the three winners heading to Qatar.