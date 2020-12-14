Europa League: Man Utd face La Liga leaders Real Sociedad

Manchester United will face David Silva's La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the last 32 of the Europa League.

The Manchester City legend moved to Sociedad last summer and will return to the city with his Spanish side.

Arsenal face Portuguese giants Benfica and Premier League leaders Tottenham face Austrian side Wolfsberger.

Leicester will take on Slavia Prague while Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers play Belgian side Royal Antwerp with all ties being played in February.

The winners of the competition will qualify for next season's Champions League.

Reigning champions Sevilla - who have won the cup six times in the last 14 years - are not involved as they have reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

Europa League last-32 draw

The two legs will take place on 18 and 25 February. Tottenham's home game will be on 24 February.

Wolfsberger v Tottenham

Dynamo Kyiv v Club Brugge

Real Sociedad v Manchester United

Benfica v Arsenal

Red Star Belgrade v AC Milan

Royal Antwerp v Rangers

Slavia Prague v Leicester

RB Salzburg v Villarreal

Braga v Roma

Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb

Young Boys v Bayer Leverkusen

Molde v Hoffenheim

Granada v Napoli

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk

Lille v Ajax

Olympiakos v PSV Eindhoven

42 comments

  • Who did Celtic get?

  • Leaders of 5 major European leagues in Europa League draw sort of a throw back to Uefa Cup of 1970's & 1980's. So bit of a anomaly in 21st century.
    Certainly some good ties Sociedad v Utd, Lille v Ajax , Wolfsburg v Spurs.

  • Yaaaawn. Super Liverpool - won one thing in 30 years with massive help from VAR
    Mediocre mid table team

  • Ngl, considering how well Real Sociedad are doing, its going to be a tough one. It all depends which United comes up. The one that hammered leipzig and psg or the one that lost against Istanbul...

  • No easy ties here, but probably near enough as good as Rangers could have hoped for. Will also be interesting to see how Benfica get on against Arsenal. Manchester United - ouch!

  • Man Utd definitely have the hardest draw with Sociedad top of La Liga but no excuses for the players to hide behind. If they get it together mentally, they'll go through.

  • Arsenal fan here. Benfica are an incredibly well organized side and have been known to hurt all kinds of European opposition. If I was Arteta, I sure hope the team picks up in time for Feb as the current form means most certain elimination.

  • Man Utd get the toughest group in champions league , then draw the strongest team in the unseeded pot and people think united are favoured....if anything it looks rigged against United again

    • Celts replied:
      Imagine having a billion pound squad and complaining about a tough Europa league draw!

  • Nice draw draw for lcfc.look forward too it.back burner for now.☝️

  • Would be lovely to win our 4th European title. Reasonably happy with the draw. Up the SPURS.

  • I would not put any money on us to win that Sociedad tie

  • Where's Celtic?

  • Thats a very tricky draw, a potential banana skin.....for Real Sociedad

  • I genuinely thought BBC misspelled Wolfsburg for Spurs' opponents.

    For anyone interested they are actually referred to as RZ Pellets WAC in the League Tables on this site

  • Keep talking about us, that's what we like!!!

    Still dominating your sad little worlds

    • Celts replied:
      Triggered

  • United playing top of La Liga.

    The elite is here ... haha

    PS: 2020 is void anyway :)

  • Not the worst draw for Rangers

    • Baz replied:
      Excellent draw

  • Saw on the betting that Man Utd and arsenal are the two favourites for this? I'd put them behind Milan, Sociedad, spurs, Leicester, Napoli and even Shakhtar

    • It does not matter what my name is replied:
      That just reflects how many many mug punters there are in Manchester and London.

  • United are gonna get knocked out of Europe again! Hahahaha

    • Henry Hannon replied:
      Why are you here as this does not concern you?

  • Well that's Penchester Utd out then.....lol

