Europa League: Man Utd face La Liga leaders Real Sociedad
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Manchester United will face David Silva's La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the last 32 of the Europa League.
The Manchester City legend moved to Sociedad last summer and will return to the city with his Spanish side.
Arsenal face Portuguese giants Benfica and Premier League leaders Tottenham face Austrian side Wolfsberger.
Leicester will take on Slavia Prague while Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers play Belgian side Royal Antwerp with all ties being played in February.
The winners of the competition will qualify for next season's Champions League.
Reigning champions Sevilla - who have won the cup six times in the last 14 years - are not involved as they have reached the last 16 of the Champions League.
Europa League last-32 draw
The two legs will take place on 18 and 25 February. Tottenham's home game will be on 24 February.
Wolfsberger v Tottenham
Dynamo Kyiv v Club Brugge
Real Sociedad v Manchester United
Benfica v Arsenal
Red Star Belgrade v AC Milan
Royal Antwerp v Rangers
Slavia Prague v Leicester
RB Salzburg v Villarreal
Braga v Roma
Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys v Bayer Leverkusen
Molde v Hoffenheim
Granada v Napoli
Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk
Lille v Ajax
Olympiakos v PSV Eindhoven
