Champions League: Liverpool to face RB Leipzig

Liverpool will face last season's semi-finalists RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Chelsea come up against Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City will face Borussia Monchengladbach, who are in the last 16 for the first time since 1978.

Holders Bayern Munich face Italian side Lazio, who are in the knockout stage for the first time in 20 years.

Barcelona face Paris St-Germain in arguably the tie of the round, a repeat of their 2017 classic.

All three Premier League teams will be away for the first leg before having home advantage for the return matches.

The first legs will be spread across two midweeks, taking place on 16, 17, 23 and 24 February, with the second legs on 9, 10, 16 and 17 March.

Champions League last-16 draw

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

Porto v Juventus

Barcelona v Paris St-Germain

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta v Real Madrid

  • Who have United got?

    • bobby jones replied:
      :D :D haha

  • PSG v Barca maybe the glamour tie however if you look at league position etc Liverpool’s and Chelsea’s are for from easy. Real tests those and not great rewards for finishing top of the group.

    • foreverblue replied:
      Totally agree.

  • I always thought that OGS on Olly's training tops was his initials.....But apparently it stands for "Only Group Stages"

  • Anyone saying Man City have an easy tie need to watch Mochengladbachs' fixtures. A very attacking team that will cause City's poor defence some problems. Not as easy as many suspect.

    • Celts replied:
      They're 8th in the Bundesliga

      To be fair, City are 9th in the premier league so could be a good game!

  • I love it how the conspiracy theorists come out in force no matter what the draw is.

    • Dave C replied:
      The BBC comments section clearly demonstrates that 90% of the population are dead-heads, and a good portion of them support Liverpool, United and Chelsea.

  • City getting the easiest draw possible as per.......

    • Think outside the box replied:
      No. The easier tie would be to play RB Leipzig. Stop complaining.

  • Very tough draw for Chelsea.

  • Where are Man United?

    Oh wait, they lost to Basaksehir!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    • aqua94 replied:
      In your mind, rent free 😂

  • Barca V PSG the tie of the round? Who reports this rubbish on the BBC? It's not like they are both unbeaten all season and racing away with their respective leagues.

    Barca have lost the same amount of league games as the side sitting one off the bottom of La Liga and PSG lost as many games as the team in 9th.

    Maybe the glamour tie a few years back.

  • Who did Man Utd get>

    • IJB replied:
      No point in asking about a poor quality overpaid, overated bunch of misfits in a conversation about top quality teams in Europe

  • Tough draw for Chelsea we struggle to break down teams that park the bus

    • foreverblue replied:
      That's because Chelsea try and play football as an entertainment and not a boring, dull, negative affair.
      Long may it continue, shame a few more teams don't play that way.

  • Where are Man Utd? Anyone..

  • Nice draw for City... surprise surprise...

    • Think outside the box replied:
      No. The easier tie would be to play RB Leipzig. Stop complaining.

  • I can't see the Man Utd fixture........oh.

    • fred smith replied:
      maybe they got a bye through to the final?

  • For any Man Utd fans lurking, you’re in the next draw for the minor competition.

  • I’m just waiting to see if the draw was correctly done because I can’t seem to find Man Utd

  • Grow up guys! Serious fans know if you win your group you receive a better chance of progressing into the last eight.City will have to improve to get past BM and Liverpool and Chelsea will be favourites in their ties.Good luck to all 3.

  • Did man utd get a bye .

  • You do wonder if these clowns suggesting a rigged draw for City had already typed out their bitter nonsense before it was drawn. Astonishingly childish.

  • That's Barcelona out...............

    • Sajida Nasrin replied:
      I agree..... Damn

