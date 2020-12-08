Match ends, Zenit St Petersburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Borussia Dortmund finished top of Group F and will be seeded in the Champions League last-16 draw after coming from behind to beat Zenit St Petersburg.
Dortmund started the final round of games one point clear of Lazio.
But they fell behind to Sebastian Driussi's finish before goals by Lukasz Piszczek and Axel Witsel, after a Jadon Sancho assist, turned it around.
Second-placed Lazio drew 2-2 with Club Bruges, who finished with 10 men after Eduard Sobol was sent off.
That match also saw former Liverpool keepers Pepe Reina, 38, and Simon Mignolet, 32, line up on opposite sides.
Dortmund, whose side included England midfielder Jude Bellingham, could face Porto or Sevilla, who are both unseeded, in the next round.
Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, at 16 years and 18 days, became the youngest player to feature in a Champions League match when he came on as a substitute.
The draw for the last 16 takes place on Monday.
Line-ups
Zenit St Petersburg
- 41Kerzhakov
- 19Sutormin
- 87Prokhin
- 44RakitskiySubstituted forLovrenat 67'minutes
- 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 27OzdoevSubstituted forKrugovoyat 79'minutes
- 5Barrios
- 8MalcomSubstituted forKaravaevat 79'minutes
- 11DriussiSubstituted forDzyubaat 60'minutes
- 14KuzyaevSubstituted forValle da Silvaat 61'minutes
- 7AzmounBooked at 10mins
Substitutes
- 4Krugovoy
- 6Lovren
- 15Karavaev
- 17Mostovoy
- 18Zhirkov
- 20Valle da Silva
- 21Erokhin
- 22Dzyuba
- 38Musaev
- 78Vasyutin
- 92Shamkin
- 99Lunev
B Dortmund
- 35Hitz
- 26PiszczekSubstituted forZagadouat 72'minutes
- 15HummelsSubstituted forSanchoat 72'minutes
- 23Can
- 28Witsel
- 30PasslackSubstituted forMoukokoat 58'minutes
- 22Bellingham
- 19BrandtSubstituted forReynaat 58'minutes
- 14Schulz
- 10T HazardSubstituted forKnauffat 83'minutes
- 11Reus
Substitutes
- 1Bürki
- 5Zagadou
- 7Sancho
- 18Moukoko
- 32Reyna
- 36Knauff
- 37Raschl
- 40Drljaca
- Referee:
- István Kovács
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksey Sutormin (Zenit St Petersburg).
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit St Petersburg).
Attempt saved. Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund).
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Jude Bellingham.
Attempt blocked. Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Nico Schulz.
Attempt blocked. Aleksey Sutormin (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vyacheslav Karavaev.
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ansgar Knauff replaces Thorgan Hazard because of an injury.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Giovanni Reyna.
Attempt missed. Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Douglas Santos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).
Aleksey Sutormin (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
