Champions League - Group F
Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg1B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2

Zenit St Petersburg 1-2 Borussia Dortmund: German club win Group F

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Borussia Dortmund's players celebrate scoring against Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League
Borussia Dortmund finished three points clear at the top of Group F

Borussia Dortmund finished top of Group F and will be seeded in the Champions League last-16 draw after coming from behind to beat Zenit St Petersburg.

Dortmund started the final round of games one point clear of Lazio.

But they fell behind to Sebastian Driussi's finish before goals by Lukasz Piszczek and Axel Witsel, after a Jadon Sancho assist, turned it around.

Second-placed Lazio drew 2-2 with Club Bruges, who finished with 10 men after Eduard Sobol was sent off.

That match also saw former Liverpool keepers Pepe Reina, 38, and Simon Mignolet, 32, line up on opposite sides.

Dortmund, whose side included England midfielder Jude Bellingham, could face Porto or Sevilla, who are both unseeded, in the next round.

Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, at 16 years and 18 days, became the youngest player to feature in a Champions League match when he came on as a substitute.

The draw for the last 16 takes place on Monday.

Line-ups

Zenit St Petersburg

  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 19Sutormin
  • 87Prokhin
  • 44RakitskiySubstituted forLovrenat 67'minutes
  • 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
  • 27OzdoevSubstituted forKrugovoyat 79'minutes
  • 5Barrios
  • 8MalcomSubstituted forKaravaevat 79'minutes
  • 11DriussiSubstituted forDzyubaat 60'minutes
  • 14KuzyaevSubstituted forValle da Silvaat 61'minutes
  • 7AzmounBooked at 10mins

Substitutes

  • 4Krugovoy
  • 6Lovren
  • 15Karavaev
  • 17Mostovoy
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 20Valle da Silva
  • 21Erokhin
  • 22Dzyuba
  • 38Musaev
  • 78Vasyutin
  • 92Shamkin
  • 99Lunev

B Dortmund

  • 35Hitz
  • 26PiszczekSubstituted forZagadouat 72'minutes
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forSanchoat 72'minutes
  • 23Can
  • 28Witsel
  • 30PasslackSubstituted forMoukokoat 58'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forReynaat 58'minutes
  • 14Schulz
  • 10T HazardSubstituted forKnauffat 83'minutes
  • 11Reus

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 5Zagadou
  • 7Sancho
  • 18Moukoko
  • 32Reyna
  • 36Knauff
  • 37Raschl
  • 40Drljaca
Referee:
István Kovács

Match Stats

Home TeamZenit St PetersburgAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home17
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away13

