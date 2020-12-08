Last updated on .From the section European Football

Borussia Dortmund finished three points clear at the top of Group F

Borussia Dortmund finished top of Group F and will be seeded in the Champions League last-16 draw after coming from behind to beat Zenit St Petersburg.

Dortmund started the final round of games one point clear of Lazio.

But they fell behind to Sebastian Driussi's finish before goals by Lukasz Piszczek and Axel Witsel, after a Jadon Sancho assist, turned it around.

Second-placed Lazio drew 2-2 with Club Bruges, who finished with 10 men after Eduard Sobol was sent off.

That match also saw former Liverpool keepers Pepe Reina, 38, and Simon Mignolet, 32, line up on opposite sides.

Dortmund, whose side included England midfielder Jude Bellingham, could face Porto or Sevilla, who are both unseeded, in the next round.

Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, at 16 years and 18 days, became the youngest player to feature in a Champions League match when he came on as a substitute.

The draw for the last 16 takes place on Monday.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Zenit St Petersburg 41 Kerzhakov

19 Sutormin

87 Prokhin

44 Rakitskiy Substituted for Lovren at 67' minutes

3 dos Santos Justino de Melo

27 Ozdoev Substituted for Krugovoy at 79' minutes

5 Barrios

8 Malcom Substituted for Karavaev at 79' minutes

11 Driussi Substituted for Dzyuba at 60' minutes

14 Kuzyaev Substituted for Valle da Silva at 61' minutes

7 Azmoun Booked at 10mins Substitutes 4 Krugovoy

6 Lovren

15 Karavaev

17 Mostovoy

18 Zhirkov

20 Valle da Silva

21 Erokhin

22 Dzyuba

38 Musaev

78 Vasyutin

92 Shamkin

99 Lunev B Dortmund 35 Hitz

26 Piszczek Substituted for Zagadou at 72' minutes

15 Hummels Substituted for Sancho at 72' minutes

23 Can

28 Witsel

30 Passlack Substituted for Moukoko at 58' minutes

22 Bellingham

19 Brandt Substituted for Reyna at 58' minutes

14 Schulz

10 T Hazard Substituted for Knauff at 83' minutes

11 Reus Substitutes 1 Bürki

5 Zagadou

7 Sancho

18 Moukoko

32 Reyna

36 Knauff

37 Raschl

Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Zenit St Petersburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 2. Post update Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Aleksey Sutormin (Zenit St Petersburg). Post update Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund). Post update Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Hand ball by Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit St Petersburg). Post update Attempt saved. Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Post update Hand ball by Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund). Post update Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Jude Bellingham. Post update Attempt blocked. Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt missed. Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Post update Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Nico Schulz. Post update Attempt blocked. Aleksey Sutormin (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vyacheslav Karavaev. Substitution Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ansgar Knauff replaces Thorgan Hazard because of an injury. Post update Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Giovanni Reyna. Post update Attempt missed. Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Douglas Santos with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou. Post update Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund). Post update Aleksey Sutormin (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.