Champions League - Group G
BarcelonaBarcelona0JuventusJuventus0

Barcelona v Juventus

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Dest
  • 4Araujo
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 8Pjanic
  • 21de Jong
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 10Messi
  • 16González
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 5Busquets
  • 6Aleñá
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 28Mingueza
  • 29De la Fuente

Juventus

  • 77Buffon
  • 13Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 14McKennie
  • 5Arthur
  • 8Ramsey
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 9Morata
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 10Dybala
  • 22Chiesa
  • 25Rabiot
  • 30Bentancur
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 34Da Graca
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 39Portanova
  • 44Kulusevski
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101651113
2Atl Madrid513158-36
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach522116798
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan512279-25

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5410101913
2FC Porto531183510
3Olympiakos510428-63
4Marseille5104210-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool540192712
2Atalanta52219818
3Ajax52127617
4FC Midtjylland5014312-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea64201311214
2Sevilla632167-111
3FK Krasnodar6123510-55
4Rennes602428-62

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411125713
2Lazio6240117410
3Club Bruges6222810-28
4Zenit St Petersburg6015413-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona65101621416
2Juventus6411114713
3Dynamo Kyiv6024313-102
4Ferencvárosi TC6024516-112

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6312137610
2PSG631285310
3RB Leipzig6312810-210
4Istanbul Basaksehir6114613-74
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories