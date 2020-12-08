Champions League - Group H
PSGParis Saint Germain0Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir0

Paris Saint Germain v Istanbul Basaksehir

Champions League

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 24Florenzi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 15Danilo
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Bakker
  • 8Paredes
  • 12Rafinha
  • 6Verratti
  • 10Neymar
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 11Di María
  • 16Rico
  • 18Kean
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 21Herrera
  • 22Diallo
  • 27Gueye
  • 30Letellier
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
  • 37Fadiga

Istanbul Basaksehir

  • 34Günok
  • 4Pereira da Silva
  • 26dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 5Topal
  • 3Kaldirim
  • 10Özcan
  • 21Tekdemir
  • 17Kahveci
  • 22Gulbrandsen
  • 27Crivelli
  • 23Türüç

Substitutes

  • 1Babacan
  • 11Chadli
  • 13Kivanç
  • 19Ba
  • 20de Paula
  • 63Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 77Kaplan
  • 89Karakus
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

