Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich had to come from behind to earn a point at Union Berlin.
Union, who are sixth in the table, were given the lead in the sixth minute by Grischa Promel's glancing header from a corner.
Robert Lewandowski levelled with his 13th goal of the season, tapping in from Kingsley Coman's pass.
Bayern, who have now only won once in four league games, are ahead of RB Leipzig on goal difference.
Leipzig earlier defeated Werder Bremen 2-0.
Both sides can be overtaken on Sunday by Bayer Leverkusen, who face Hoffenheim.
This was the fifth consecutive league game in which Bayern, the defending champions, had fallen behind.
They could have been further adrift had Manuel Neuer not pulled off a superb save in the opening minute from Taiwo Awoniyi, who later had the chance to double Union's lead, only to fire wide.
With home fans chanting and lighting fireworks outside the stadium, Bayern improved after break, but could not find a winner after Lewandowski drew them level.
The European champions will find out who they will play in the last 16 of the Champions League on Monday.
Line-ups
Union Berlin
- 1Luthe
- 28Trimmel
- 5Friedrich
- 31KnocheBooked at 45mins
- 25Lenz
- 21PrömelBooked at 72mins
- 27BeckerBooked at 78mins
- 32IngvartsenSubstituted forTeuchertat 36'minutes
- 33GriesbeckSubstituted forRyersonat 71'minutes
- 15BülterSubstituted forEndoat 71'minutes
- 14AwoniyiSubstituted forGentnerat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Ryerson
- 7Gogia
- 16Maciejewski
- 18Endo
- 20Karius
- 23Gießelmann
- 34Gentner
- 36Teuchert
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 19DaviesBooked at 30mins
- 18GoretzkaSubstituted forTolissoat 76'minutes
- 42MusialaSubstituted forSanéat 63'minutes
- 7GnabryBooked at 37minsSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 88'minutes
- 25Müller
- 29Coman
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 10Sané
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 21Hernández
- 22Roca
- 24Tolisso
- 35Nübel
- 41Richards
- Referee:
- Bastian Dankert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 1.
Attempt missed. Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Keita Endo.
Hand ball by Sheraldo Becker (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cedric Teuchert (1. FC Union Berlin).
Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marvin Friedrich (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christopher Trimmel with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Christian Gentner replaces Taiwo Awoniyi.
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marvin Friedrich.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Christopher Trimmel.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Serge Gnabry.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin).
Attempt saved. Marvin Friedrich (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christopher Trimmel with a cross.
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cedric Teuchert (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Lenz.