Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their past five matches

Borussia Dortmund lost further ground in the Bundesliga title race as they suffered a heavy home defeat by promoted side Stuttgart on Saturday.

Silas Wamangituka put Stuttgart ahead with a 26th-minute penalty, after Emre Can had brought down Mateo Klimowicz.

Giovanni Reyna's wonderful touch and finish from Raphael Guerreiro's pass drew Dortmund level before half-time.

But Stuttgart scored three times in 11 second-half minutes, before Nicolas Gonzalez added a fifth in injury time.

Defeat leaves Lucien Favre's side fifth and five points behind leaders RB Leipzig, who replaced Bayern Munich at the top with a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Champions Bayern can move two points ahead of Leipzig with victory against Union Berlin later on Saturday (17:30 GMT kick-off).

Dortmund, who finished second last season, have won only one of their past five in the German top flight - with this their third defeat in that run.

Favre's side came from behind to beat Zenit on Tuesday and secure their place in the Champions League last 16 as Group F winners, but in the absence of injured top scorer Erling Braut Haaland they have taken one point from their past three league games.

Before Stuttgart's opener, 17-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham was denied his first Bundesliga goal as Marco Reus strayed offside during a slick team move.

Reyna's sublime equaliser looked to have set Dortmund up for a much-improved second half, but Wamangituka's second and quickfire goals from Philipp Forster and Tanguy Coulibaly established an unassailable lead.

Reyna had a late consolation ruled out for offside, before Gonzalez raced clear in stoppage time to seal a memorable victory for Stuttgart, who move one place and two points behind Dortmund in the table.