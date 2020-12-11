Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid20:00Atl MadridAtlético Madrid
Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: Zinedine Zidane says rivals favourites for La Liga

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema celebrates a goal for Real Madrid
Karim Benzema scored the winning goal the last time the sides met in February

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says table-topping Atletico Madrid should "definitely" be considered as favourites to win La Liga this season.

The city rivals meet in the league on Saturday (20:00 GMT), with Diego Simeone's side unbeaten after 10 games and six points clear of champions Real.

Both sides progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League in midweek.

"We won the league last year and we want to defend our crown and we will do that until the end," said Zidane.

"We want to win every game and especially this one as it's a big game."

But asked if Atletico should be classed as the team to beat, Zidane replied: "Yes, definitely, they should. That is what they are showing on the pitch.

"They are top of the table and they've always been a competitive outfit in that sense. We know them well."

Real welcomed back captain Sergio Ramos in Wednesday's Champions League victory over Borussia Monchengladbach, while Zidane said that midfielder Federico Valverde and full-back Dani Carvajal will also be in contention for a return.

However, they remain without attacking trio Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz, as well as midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Atletico defenders Jose Gimenez and Manu Sanchez, as well as striker Diego Costa will be missing through injury.

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
Zidane will face Simeone for the 12th time as manager
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid108202121926
2Real Sociedad127412251725
3Villarreal125611511421
4Real Madrid116231712520
5Cádiz125341113-218
6Sevilla10514129316
7Granada114341420-615
8Real Betis125071423-915
9Barcelona104242011914
10Elche10352910-114
11Eibar1235489-114
12Alavés123541113-214
13Valencia123451717013
14Ath Bilbao114161212013
15Getafe11344913-413
16Celta Vigo123451320-713
17Levante112541315-211
18Osasuna11326815-711
19Real Valladolid122461118-710
20Huesca120841120-98
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories