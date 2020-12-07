The only matches the Ravens have played this season have been friendly matches against Guernsey FC

FC Isle of Man's playing membership in the North West Counties Football League (NWCFL) has been temporarily suspended because of the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the club has confirmed.

The Ravens had been scheduled to play their first season in the NWCFL Division One South in 2020-21 but are yet to kick a ball in the league.

The move was agreed to allow the league to schedule its other fixtures.

Director of football Frank Jones said the decision was "sensible".

The Isle of Man's border remains closed to almost all non-residents, so other teams could not travel there, and Manx residents who leave the island must self-isolate for two weeks on their return.

The start of the NWCFL season was delayed by the pandemic, but Football Association rules mean that all matches are due to be completed by 31 May.

Jones said the ongoing restrictions meant it was "unlikely that we would complete all required fixtures" by that date.

The suspension would allow the club to "continue the organisational, structural and administrative preparations required to place the club in an even better position in preparation for the start of the 2021-22 season", he added.

NWCFL Chairman Frank Lawler said: "We are all disappointed that they have been unable to fulfil their ambition to begin life in the National League System due to circumstances beyond all of our control.

"We look forward to their first competitive League game in 2021-22 when hopefully the pandemic is over and normality is restored."

FC Isle of Man, who were given a place in the NWCFL in the summer, also withdrew from the FA Vase in September ahead of the first qualifying round.