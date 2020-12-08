Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Caroline Weir set up all three goals as Manchester City beat Everton 3-0 in the Women's Super League at the weekend

Women's Champions League last 32, first leg: Gothenburg v Manchester City Venue: Valhalla IP, Gothenburg Date: Wednesday, 9 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor says Gothenburg provide the "toughest" opposition they could have faced in the Women's Champions League last 32.

City travel to Sweden for the first leg on Wednesday, having been knocked out in the last 16 of the competition by Atletico Madrid in last season.

"They're an aggressive team in the way they press and quite a direct team at times," Taylor told the club website. external-link

"I still expect a tough game on their patch. It won't be easy."

He added: "This is the toughest tie we could have got in terms of the teams available."

Gothenburg have an artificial pitch and have not played a competitive game since 15 November when the Damallsvenskan season finished.

"We can't control that we're playing on a plastic pitch," Taylor said.

"We have technical players, which will hopefully help. Hopefully we'll get a truer pass and not too many bobbles.

"To go far in this competition, you have to beat decent teams."

City will be without Rose Lavelle as the United States midfielder faces a "short spell" on the sidelines after being substituted with a knock at half-time of Sunday's win at Everton in the Women's Super League.