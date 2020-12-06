Last updated on .From the section Eastleigh

Eastleigh have won five of their nine National League games this season

Eastleigh's next three National League games have been postponed following a positive test for coronavirus at the Hampshire club.

Spitfires players and staff will now self-isolate for 10 days.

Tuesday's home match against Wrexham, the trip to Halifax Town on Saturday and the encounter with Hartlepool on Tuesday 15 December are all off.

Eastleigh say the person who tested positive for Covid-19 did not attend Saturday's defeat by Maidenhead.

"We have followed strict guidelines from the government and the National League since the outbreak of the virus," said a statement on the Eastleigh website. external-link

"The club have been in constant communication with the National League, and have notified all of the appropriate authorities.

"We would like to wish a speedy recovery to those affected, and we hope to be back soon."

New dates for the three matches which have been postponed are yet to be announced.