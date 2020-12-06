Last updated on .From the section Preston

Ben Pearson has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Preston North End this season

Preston midfielder Ben Pearson is set for a spell out of action after suffering an ankle ligament injury in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Wycombe.

The 25-year-old was forced off just over half an hour into the fixture and was replaced by Josh Harrop.

"He's hurt his ligament as we expected so he's out for a period of time," boss Alex Neil told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We've got a predicted period of time but it depends on how quickly he comes back and how quickly it heals."

Neil continued: "I don't really want to commit to any length of time because I'm not sure what it's going to be."

The result, which was Preston's second draw of the 2020-21 Championship campaign, dropped them to 15th in the table.