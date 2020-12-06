Last updated on .From the section Football

What a duo this is

Fans returned to some stadiums, a German side trolled Granit Xhaka, Jamie Vardy trolled his boyhood club and Spongebob Squarepants is a Borussia Dortmund fan.

1. It was a good day for Liverpool

It was good to see some of the old faces back at Anfield as Liverpool's men beat Wolves. None more so than this man.

Things almost felt back to normal.

2. Does the cheese deli count as substantial?

Fans also returned for the north London derby on Sunday and brought with them that indefinable thing that's been so lacking in stadiums since March: the banter.

Speaking of banter, Arsenal, who lost 2-0 to Tottenham, have made their worst start to a season since 1981, while Spurs are top of the Premier League.

It looks like Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta still has faith in the project. One radical proposal has been mooted, though.

It's certainly one way to go

Arsenal women beat Birmingham City 3-0 to go second in the Women's Super League, while the men sit 15th.

3. Son shines again

Son Heung-Min had a remarkable game, pairing up brilliantly with Harry Kane - both scored and got an assist. They have now combined for 31 Premier League goals, the second most of any duo behind former Chelsea players Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36).

One for the Simpsons fans

4. Put some respect on that name

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, who picked up a yellow card in the second half, came in for criticism once again, including from a mid-table Bundesliga side.

5. Bring out the magic sponge

In one of the more bizarre stories from the weekend, Borussia Dortmund seemed to have partnered with everyone's favourite yellow cartoon talking sponge.

6. The James bond

Possibly our favourite stat of the weekend - the James siblings gunning it out.

Manchester United beat Aston Villa 2-0 to stay in the top three of the WSL, while Chelsea briefly went top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Leeds United in which Reece James got an assist.

7. Controversy in some stadiums

For all the joy at fans returning to stadiums, there were controversial scenes at some grounds as some supporters booed when players took a knee to support Black Lives Matter.

8. The Rangers revolution goes on

Can't believe they pulled this off

Rangers extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 13 points on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Ross County. They are unbeaten in 24 games, including 12 away from home. Manager Steven Gerrard really is working wonders.

9. Vardy gonna Vardy

Another Premier League weekend, another major trolling from Leicester City's assassin. The 33-year-old from Sheffield sunk Sheffield United with a 90th-minute winner on Sunday. Chris Wilder's team now look in a very precarious position, with only one point from 11 games.

10. Cadiz found a way to stop Messi

In La Liga, there was a big upset as newly promoted Cadiz beat Barcelona, former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo scoring the winner with his first touches after coming on. The Catalan side sit seventh in the table, while Cadiz moved up to fifth.

11. The 'should you go down to win a foul?' plot thickens

Interesting stuff here from the WSL.

We're still none the wiser, frankly.

12. The perfect Christmas gift for fans of iconic Noughties Hungarian goalkeepers

And finally, it seems fans can now buy a pair of grey Gabor Kiraly sweatpants. The former Premier League goalkeeper, who represented Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Fulham during the Noughties, wore the same tracksuit bottoms for almost every game in the division.

He has said it was superstition. We've worn the same tracksuit bottoms every day since we started working from home in March, but no-one will put any respect on our name.