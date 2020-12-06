Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls' most recent league game came on 26 September when they beat Ash United 3-2

Jersey Bulls say they will not be able to fulfil any December fixtures due to travel restrictions in the island caused by a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The Bulls, who play in England's Combined Counties League, have not played in the UK since 10 October.

A surge in new cases in the island also saw all games in Jersey's football leagues postponed for the rest of 2020.

The club said they had notified the league as well as the English FA and opponents of their decision.

"Everyone we have spoken to appreciates our need to try and help protect the health and safety of our players, management team and fellow islanders," chairman Russell Le Feuvre said.

"With the current season now being extended until the end of May we are not withdrawing from the league and we are still hopeful of completing the season."

The island side are currently in their second season in the English football pyramid and won the Combined Counties League Division One title - the 10th tier of English football - last season before non-elite football was cancelled in March because of the pandemic.

This term, however, the club have not played a home game all season because of travel rules on people coming from and going to the island.