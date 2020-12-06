Italian Serie A
SampdoriaSampdoria1AC MilanAC Milan2

Sampdoria 1-2 AC Milan: Milan go five points clear at top

AC Milan players celebrate
AC Milan are unbeaten in all 19 Serie A games in which Franck Kessie has scored, winning 16 of them

AC Milan moved five points clear at the top of Serie A with victory over Sampdoria as they maintained their unbeaten run in the league this season.

Franck Kessie scored from the spot in the first half after Sampdoria's Jakub Jankto was judged to have handballed Theo Hernandez's header.

Substitute Samu Castillejo made it 2-0 to Milan with his first touch in the 77th minute.

Sampdoria's Albin Ekdal got one back for the hosts from a corner late on.

Milan's eighth victory of the season means they extended their run of matches unbeaten to 10 - their longest run from the beginning of a Serie A campaign since 2003-04 under Carlo Ancelotti.

Inter Milan are second behind Stefano Pioli's side - who have not won Serie A since 2010-11 - with Napoli and Juventus a point further back.

Line-ups

Sampdoria

  • 1Audero
  • 24BereszynskiSubstituted forColleyat 20'minutes
  • 25Ferrari
  • 21Tonelli
  • 3AugelloSubstituted forLérisat 82'minutes
  • 14JanktoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDamsgaardat 45'minutes
  • 18Thorsby
  • 5Adrien SilvaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forEkdalat 45'minutes
  • 87Candreva
  • 23GabbiadiniSubstituted forLa Guminaat 57'minutes
  • 27Quagliarella

Substitutes

  • 2Rocha Lima
  • 6Ekdal
  • 8Verre
  • 11Ramírez
  • 15Colley
  • 19Regini
  • 20La Gumina
  • 22Yoshida
  • 26Léris
  • 30Ravaglia
  • 34Letica
  • 38Damsgaard

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2Calabria
  • 46Gabbia
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19Hernández
  • 8Tonali
  • 79KessiéBooked at 5mins
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 76'minutes
  • 21DíazSubstituted forHaugeat 45'minutes
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forKrunicat 90'minutes
  • 12Rebic

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Dalot
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 14Conti
  • 15Hauge
  • 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
  • 27Maldini
  • 29Colombo
  • 33Krunic
  • 43Campos Duarte da Silva
  • 88Mionic
  • 90Donnarumma
Referee:
Gianpaolo Calvarese

Match Stats

Home TeamSampdoriaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sampdoria 1, Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sampdoria 1, Milan 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Sampdoria. Mehdi Léris tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Tonelli is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rade Krunic (Milan).

  6. Post update

    Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ante Rebic (Milan).

  8. Post update

    Lorenzo Tonelli (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

  10. Post update

    Jens Petter Hauge (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Matteo Gabbia.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).

  14. Post update

    Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Sampdoria 1, Milan 2. Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard with a cross following a corner.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Sampdoria. Mehdi Léris replaces Tommaso Augello.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Davide Calabria.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ante Rebic (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Davide Calabria.

