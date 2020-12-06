Match ends, Sampdoria 1, Milan 2.
AC Milan moved five points clear at the top of Serie A with victory over Sampdoria as they maintained their unbeaten run in the league this season.
Franck Kessie scored from the spot in the first half after Sampdoria's Jakub Jankto was judged to have handballed Theo Hernandez's header.
Substitute Samu Castillejo made it 2-0 to Milan with his first touch in the 77th minute.
Sampdoria's Albin Ekdal got one back for the hosts from a corner late on.
Milan's eighth victory of the season means they extended their run of matches unbeaten to 10 - their longest run from the beginning of a Serie A campaign since 2003-04 under Carlo Ancelotti.
Inter Milan are second behind Stefano Pioli's side - who have not won Serie A since 2010-11 - with Napoli and Juventus a point further back.
Line-ups
Sampdoria
- 1Audero
- 24BereszynskiSubstituted forColleyat 20'minutes
- 25Ferrari
- 21Tonelli
- 3AugelloSubstituted forLérisat 82'minutes
- 14JanktoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDamsgaardat 45'minutes
- 18Thorsby
- 5Adrien SilvaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forEkdalat 45'minutes
- 87Candreva
- 23GabbiadiniSubstituted forLa Guminaat 57'minutes
- 27Quagliarella
Substitutes
- 2Rocha Lima
- 6Ekdal
- 8Verre
- 11Ramírez
- 15Colley
- 19Regini
- 20La Gumina
- 22Yoshida
- 26Léris
- 30Ravaglia
- 34Letica
- 38Damsgaard
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 46Gabbia
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 8Tonali
- 79KessiéBooked at 5mins
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 76'minutes
- 21DíazSubstituted forHaugeat 45'minutes
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forKrunicat 90'minutes
- 12Rebic
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Dalot
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 14Conti
- 15Hauge
- 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
- 27Maldini
- 29Colombo
- 33Krunic
- 43Campos Duarte da Silva
- 88Mionic
- 90Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sampdoria 1, Milan 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Sampdoria. Mehdi Léris tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Tonelli is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Rade Krunic (Milan).
Post update
Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ante Rebic (Milan).
Post update
Lorenzo Tonelli (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Post update
Jens Petter Hauge (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).
Post update
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Matteo Gabbia.
Post update
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Post update
Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 1, Milan 2. Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Mehdi Léris replaces Tommaso Augello.
Post update
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Davide Calabria.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ante Rebic (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Davide Calabria.