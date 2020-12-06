Last updated on .From the section European Football

AC Milan are unbeaten in all 19 Serie A games in which Franck Kessie has scored, winning 16 of them

AC Milan moved five points clear at the top of Serie A with victory over Sampdoria as they maintained their unbeaten run in the league this season.

Franck Kessie scored from the spot in the first half after Sampdoria's Jakub Jankto was judged to have handballed Theo Hernandez's header.

Substitute Samu Castillejo made it 2-0 to Milan with his first touch in the 77th minute.

Sampdoria's Albin Ekdal got one back for the hosts from a corner late on.

Milan's eighth victory of the season means they extended their run of matches unbeaten to 10 - their longest run from the beginning of a Serie A campaign since 2003-04 under Carlo Ancelotti.

Inter Milan are second behind Stefano Pioli's side - who have not won Serie A since 2010-11 - with Napoli and Juventus a point further back.