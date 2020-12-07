Last updated on .From the section Football

The qualifiers take place between March and November 2021

England will face Robert Lewandowski's Poland in qualification for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

They will also play Hungary, Albania, Andorra and San Marino in Group I.

Wales will meet Belgium, who they knocked out of Euro 2016, in Group E.

Northern Ireland have been drawn with Italy, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Lithuania in Group C.

Scotland face Denmark, Austria, Israel, Faroe Islands and Moldova in Group F.

Republic of Ireland will come up against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Group A, as well as Serbia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

The qualifiers will take place between March and November 2021, with play-offs scheduled for March 2022.

Who the home nations will play Group C: Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia Group F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino See the complete draw here

How does qualifying work?

Thirty-two teams will take part in the World Cup in Qatar, of which 13 will be from Europe.

The 10 group winners in qualifying will secure their place at the tournament while the 10 group runners-up will go through to the play-offs, along with the two best Nations League group winners who do not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying group.

The 12 play-off teams will be drawn into three separate play-off paths, each of which will comprise semi-finals and final, with the three winners heading to Qatar.

When are the World Cup qualifying group matches?

March 2021: Matchday 1-3

September 2021: Matchday 4-6

October 2021: Matchday 7-8

November 2021: Matchday 9-10

March 2022: Playoffs

And when are the World Cup finals themselves?

Because of Qatar's intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from 21 November to 18 December 2022, making it the first not to be held in May, June, or July.

It is set to be played in a reduced timeframe of 28 days.

Thirty-two teams will compete in eight venues in five host cities to succeed reigning champions France.

