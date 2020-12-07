Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland & Wales discover qualifying groups

England's Marcus Rashford, Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans, Scotland's Andy Robertson and Wales' Gareth Bale
The qualifiers take place between March and November 2021

England will face Robert Lewandowski's Poland in qualification for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

They will also play Hungary, Albania, Andorra and San Marino in Group I.

Wales will meet Belgium, who they knocked out of Euro 2016, in Group E.

Northern Ireland have been drawn with Italy, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Lithuania in Group C.

Scotland face Denmark, Austria, Israel, Faroe Islands and Moldova in Group F.

Republic of Ireland will come up against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Group A, as well as Serbia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

The qualifiers will take place between March and November 2021, with play-offs scheduled for March 2022.

Who the home nations will play
Group C: Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland,Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia
Group F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino
How does qualifying work?

Thirty-two teams will take part in the World Cup in Qatar, of which 13 will be from Europe.

The 10 group winners in qualifying will secure their place at the tournament while the 10 group runners-up will go through to the play-offs, along with the two best Nations League group winners who do not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying group.

The 12 play-off teams will be drawn into three separate play-off paths, each of which will comprise semi-finals and final, with the three winners heading to Qatar.

When are the World Cup qualifying group matches?

March 2021: Matchday 1-3

September 2021: Matchday 4-6

October 2021: Matchday 7-8

November 2021: Matchday 9-10

March 2022: Playoffs

And when are the World Cup finals themselves?

Because of Qatar's intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from 21 November to 18 December 2022, making it the first not to be held in May, June, or July.

It is set to be played in a reduced timeframe of 28 days.

Thirty-two teams will compete in eight venues in five host cities to succeed reigning champions France.

Comments

Join the conversation

128 comments

  • Can’t wait to see Southgate play 3 centre backs and two holding midfielders against San Marino zzz

    • beast87 replied:
      Dont forget about pickford.

  • Anyone else just bored with internationals?

    • Juan-Malcolm-Patone replied:
      No!

  • I can see Scotland winning the World Cup. Mark my words. Happy days. Seasons greetings and all

    • Itsallaboutoil replied:
      Where can I buy a bottle of what you're drinking?

  • Good luck to all the British isles teams

    • roverman replied:
      Only care about England. Stuff Wales and Scotland

  • As a Scotland fan, I'm pretty pleased with that. There will be tough games for sure, but it could have been a lot worse.

  • Israel,again. Fix. Other than that,it's a much nicer group than we usually get..

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Faroe Islands too.

  • Scotland must be fed up with playing Israel again

  • Can't wait for Andorra and San Marino games - should be a gripping spectacle with all of us on the edge of our seats.

    • buzz replied:
      Good opportunity to play a few right backs and multiple defensive midfielders

  • The draw is a farce. Seedings to ensure the bigger footballing nations are kept apart and therefore go through.

    The WC lost its sparkle long ago.

    • gerald niblet replied:
      .... especially as it's going to be played in the winter ...... but we will be used to al fresco events in December by then ...

  • Aston Villa’s Mr Tumble will get 3 assists against San Marino and will be declared England’s best hope of winning the World Cup. I do Tuesdays aswell

  • Great draw for us, cannae believe we have israel again though.

  • England will qualify. Wales should. Scotland may. Northern Ireland, sorry to say, no hope against Italy, Switzerland & Bulgaria.

    • Thou replied:
      Bales won't qualify. This isn't the euros where you can get through if you finish third in your group. Only group winners are guaranteed to qualify.

  • It’s a good draw for England. Poland and Hungary will both be difficult, but preferable to facing any of the other home nations, who (let’s face it) care a lot more about beating England than England have ever cared about beating them.

    Not especially looking forward to Lewanowski picking apart that English defence though.

  • Bet San Marino breathed a sigh of relief when they got England

  • Shame the prize on offer is to play in Qatar.

  • I'd rather Scotland had avoided meeting Israel again. They're a tricky draw.

    • Mr Magoo replied:
      If Scotland can't beat Israel, there is no hope for them.

  • Scotland should be pretty happy with that draw.

  • That's actually quite a tough draw for England, very tricky. Scotland got quite a nice one..

    • Thou replied:
      Yeah I'm sure San Marino will be a tough game

  • That draw is tantamount to a bye for England!

  • Not a good draw for Wales really, we're probably not good enough to challenge Belgium for first place, and since we're guaranteed a playoff place anyway as long as Belgium win the group there's not a whole lot to play for. Estonia and Belarus would be decent trips against sides we've barely played but not expecting fans to be allowed to travel for at least the first two windows.

