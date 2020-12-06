Celtic results 'aren't good enough' - Lennon

Defiant Neil Lennon remains certain he can turn around Celtic's lacklustre form after their latest setback against St Johnstone.

The 1-1 draw leaves Celtic 13 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers, albeit with two games in hand.

Celtic have just two victories in their past 12 games in all competitions and have not won at home since September.

"It will improve, I've no question of that," said Lennon, who is in his second spell as Celtic manager.

"Can I turn it around? Yeah, of course I can. Will I get the time to do it? Well, I've already been told that the club are with me but it's a results-driven business and at the minute the results aren't what they should be."

Chief executive Peter Lawwell asked for "strength in adversity" after calls from supporters for Lennon to be sacked in the wake of last week's Scottish League Cup defeat by Ross County.

Celtic lost a two-goal lead in Thursday's 4-2 defeat by AC Milan and complete their Europa League campaign with their final group fixture against Lille this Thursday.

"I'm annoyed," added Lennon. "I'm frustrated. We're trying everything with them. They're feeling it, there's no question of it, you can see that in their body language and their performances.

"We need to turn it around very, very quickly. They can do it, they're capable of doing it. We need a spark from somewhere and we're not getting that at the minute.

"I'll continue to work as best I can. I've done nothing but try to bring success to the club. We're going through a real bad period at the minute but we've been through bad periods before."