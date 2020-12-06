Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Zeli Ismail has made just five appearances for Bradford this season

Bradford City winger Zeli Ismail will be out for up to three months after rupturing a hamstring tendon.

The 26-year-old, born in Albania, needed surgery after suffering the injury in the early stages of the FA Cup second-round defeat by Oldham.

Ismail has only started seven league games for Bradford since joining from Walsall in June 2019.

"He has had terrible luck with injuries ever since joining us," manager Stuart McCall told the club website. external-link

"His setback sadly adds to our lengthy list of absentees."

Bradford's 1-0 defeat by Crawley on Saturday was their fifth straight loss in all competitions and they are second bottom of the English Football League.

Defender Reece Staunton also suffered a hamstring injury and is beginning his recovery that could last until March 2021.