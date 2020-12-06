Michael Gardyne was booked after a foul on Rangers' Alfredo Morelos

Ross County's Stuart Kettlewell has vowed to punish Michael Gardyne if the midfielder said something "untoward" to a Rangers opponent in their 4-0 defeat.

Gardyne was booked by referee Joh Beaton for dissent after a foul on striker Alfredo Morelos in Dingwall.

Rangers' players reacted angrily to what was said and manager Steven Gerrard wants County to investigate.

"If there is something untoward or against the morals of the club, he'll be punished," County's manager said.

"I know what the referee has booked Michael for and heard his reasons for that. It was for foul and abusive language, that's how you would bracket it. I am not condoning it if anything has been said that's out of order, but we'll need to speak to Michael and see what happened."

Kettlewell pointed out he knew "the wording that was used" according to the referee, who he points out was "standing a yard or two away", and suggested "there are stories flying about regarding what's been said".

Gerrard marched on to the Global Energy Stadium pitch to confront Beaton as the whistle sounded for the interval but admitted he only knew what was alleged to have been said from hearing it second-hand.

"I only heard what my players were saying what they heard," he said. "That wasn't good, that's what I can say.

"This is a situation for Ross County, Stuart Kettlewell and the officials to deal with, but what my players are saying they heard, it shouldn't be heard on a football pitch."