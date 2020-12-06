Last updated on .From the section Weymouth

Supporters last attended a game at the Bob Lucas Stadium on 14 March when Weymouth hosted Slough Town in National League South

National League side Weymouth are cutting the number of supporters they let into their ground after some failed to observe social distancing rules.

The Terras were beaten 5-1 by FC Halifax Town on Saturday.

The newly-promoted club were playing in front of fans in the fifth tier for the first time in more than 11 years.

One man invaded the pitch, others brought alcohol into the ground and some of the 800-strong crowd did not keep two metres apart.

"While we would like to thank the majority of fans who followed the Covid-19 safe practices, a minority let the club down badly," a club statement read. external-link

"Following discussions with Dorset Police, on behalf of the Safety Advisory Group, a decision on the level of reduction will be announced on Monday."

Weymouth, who are third-from-bottom of the National League, host Dagenham and Redbridge, who are two places and two points above them, on Tuesday.

"Fans should be in no doubt that should that event not go as desired, there is every likelihood that the Stadium Safety Advisory Group will refuse permission for fans to attend matches until such times as Covid restrictions are removed completely," the statement added.