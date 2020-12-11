Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace's injury list continues to ease, with young left-back Tyrick Mitchell the only doubt due to a cold.
Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey and Connor Wickham remain long-term absentees.
Tottenham will again be without Erik Lamela because of an ongoing foot injury, while Serge Aurier is being assessed.
Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was rested in the Europa League but is expected to return on Sunday.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Tottenham's approach is working well at the moment. They are solid and well drilled at the back and the attacking partnership between Harry Kane and Son Heung-min is just outstanding.
However, it will be interesting to see how Crystal Palace get on against them if they get enough of the ball. Wilfred Zaha can unhinge Spurs and Eberechi Eze looks a real talent too.
I'm still going with a Spurs win because they are battle-hardened, full of confidence and playing well - but Palace are dangerous because they will be able to attack them right across the pitch.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- The 1-1 draw in last season's corresponding fixture in July ended Crystal Palace's nine-match Premier League losing streak against Spurs.
- Jeffrey Schlupp's equaliser in that game is the Eagles' only goal in 13 hours versus Tottenham.
- Palace's solitary victory in the past 14 Premier League meetings was 2-1 at home in January 2015.
Crystal Palace
- Crystal Palace have equalled their highest points tally after 11 matches of a Premier League season. They also had 16 at this stage in 2015-16.
- However, Palace have only won two of their past nine home fixtures.
- The Eagles are on a 17-match winless home run against established top-six opposition in the Premier League.
- Roy Hodgson's side had scored a league-high five goals inside the opening 15 minutes of games prior to the weekend.
- They have led for 453 minutes this term, second only to Tottenham's tally of 510.
- Wilfried Zaha has scored seven goals in nine league games for Palace in 2020-21.
- Christian Benteke scored two goals last weekend, as many as he managed in his previous 31 league outings.
Tottenham Hotspur
- This is the first time Tottenham have been top of the table at this stage of a season since 1984-85.
- The Premier League leaders are unbeaten in 10 games, winning seven and drawing three.
- Tottenham can equal the club top-flight record of five consecutive clean sheets.
- Spurs are 11 points better off than this stage of last season. Mauricio Pochettino was sacked after their 12th game.
- Jose Mourinho has won 40 of his 63 Premier League London derbies.
- Son Heung-min has scored 10 league goals after 11 games. He is the first Spurs player to reach double figures this early in the season since Gary Lineker scored 13 in 1991-92.
- Son and Harry Kane have combined for 11 of Tottenham's 23 Premier League goals in 2020-21.
- Kane has scored 20 goals and assisted 11 others in 29 league appearances under Mourinho.