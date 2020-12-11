Southampton v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton striker Danny Ings marked his return from injury with a goal against Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Southampton striker Danny Ings could be recalled to the starting line-up after making his comeback from a knee problem as a substitute at Brighton.

Sheffield United remain without long-term absentee Jack O'Connell.

Blades manager Chris Wilder is today expected to give an update on the fitness of Enda Stevens, Lys Mousset and Ethan Ampadu, all of whom missed the defeat by Leicester.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

When does a bad start to the season become a crisis? It is getting to that stage for Sheffield United now.

The Blades were so close to getting a point against Leicester last weekend, which would have been a huge building block for them, but instead they ended up being beaten again.

The next few weeks are going to be massive for Chris Wilder's side because if they are not careful, they are going to end up being cast adrift.

In contrast, things are going pretty well for Southampton at the moment - the more I see of them, the more impressed I am.

Saints work extremely hard from front to back but it is the movement of their front players that stands out the most. On top of that, Oriol Romeu gives them a proper foundation in midfield and allows their forwards to strut their stuff.

Sheffield United certainly do not lack effort either, though, and they are still competitive. They just don't seem to be able to turn that into chances and goals.

Prediction: 2-0

Their total of five goals is also the joint lowest in this season's Premier League

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United's most recent top-flight win at Southampton was by 4-2 at The Dell in January 1992.

Saints won both meetings last season and could record three consecutive victories in this fixture for the first time since a four-match sequence in 1950.

Southampton

Southampton's tally of 20 points from their opening 11 matches is five more than their combined total at this stage of the previous two seasons.

They have only been beaten in one of their past nine league fixtures (W6, D2).

Saints have scored at least twice in six successive top-flight home games, their longest such run since a club record eight-match sequence in 1984.

Danny Ings has been directly involved in eight goals in eight Premier League appearances this season, scoring six and assisting two.

Ings is one short of 50 Premier League goals.

Sheffield United