Celtic v Kilmarnock

Follow live coverage from 14:30 GMT

Israel defenders Nir Bitton and Hatem Elhamed, plus midfielder Olivier Ntcham, will be assessed ahead of kick off after missing Thursday's 3-2 Europa League win over Lille with knocks.

Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie returns after missing that game through suspension but wingers James Forrest and Mikey Johnston remain on the sidelines.

Stuart Findlay returns from suspension for Kilmarnock, but it is fellow central defender Clevid Dikamona's turn to sit a game out after being sent off against Hamilton last weekend.

Full-back Ross Millen, midfielder Gary Dicker, winger Chris Burke, goalkeeper Jake Eastwood and on-loan Bournemouth defender Zeno Rossi will miss out again.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor: "This club has been built on so much success by the principles of sticking together. Everyone in the building wants the same thing, everyone outside the building wants the same thing. So this is the moment when we stick together and trust the process and we go and really try and turn it around."

Kilmarnock centre-half Stuart Findlay: "With the media and fans, there might be a bit of pressure on them, but if it's the way I can imagine it would be, they will be putting pressure on themselves. I know the squad we have at Kilmarnock, we expect to win every game. Even if we are not the strongest team on paper, we know we can beat teams and I'm glad the mindset is like that."

Did you know? Celtic ended a run of five games without a win, and three at home, with Thursday's 3-2 Europa League win over Lille. Kilmarnock have not beaten Celtic in seven meetings but ended a run of six straight defeats with August's 1-1 draw at Rugby Park.

Pick your Celtic XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Kilmarnock XI



















Select formation Confirm team