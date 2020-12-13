Dundee United v Rangers

Follow live coverage from 11:00 GMT

Dundee United are still affected by Covid-19 self-isolation, with manager Micky Mellon saying "some" of the nine players missing last weekend would remain out. Top scorer Nicky Clark, fellow forward Paul McMullan, on-loan Manchester City winger Luke Bolton and defender Jamie Robson missed last weekend's defeat away to Livingston.

Midfielder Calum Butcher is free from suspension, but forward Logan Chalmers and midfielder Peter Pawlett remain injured.

Midfielder Ryan Jack and centre-half Filip Helander rejoin the Rangers squad after being left out of the travelling party that beat Lech Poznan in Poland on Thursday.

Veteran striker Jermain Defoe - who is not part of the European squad - is also available again, but centre-half George Edmundson and winger Jordan Jones are suspended, while defender Nikola Katic remains out long term.

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "It's a challenge but exciting. Football is all about a challenge. We'll adapt to the situation and microwave a week's work into two days, but we are not looking for any excuses. We will look to be the best version of ourselves and hopefully that will be enough to cause Rangers problems."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "There is obviously a little bit of fatigue and bumps you normally get, but nobody is a concern for the weekend. That is a real big positive for us. I think you could see clearly last night with the decisions we made, we had one eye on the weekend's fixture. I don't think it will be any surprise to see a few changes in the 11."

Did you know? Dundee United are unbeaten in their latest four games at home, winning three of them, but Rangers are without a loss in their last 25 outings, winning the latest four, and have only failed to win one of their last nine games away from home - drawing 3-3 with Benfica in the Europa League.

Pick your Rangers XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Dundee United XI



















Select formation Confirm team