French Ligue 1
MontpellierMontpellier1PSGParis Saint Germain3

Montpellier 1-3 Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe scores 100th PSG goal in win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe had not scored in his previous three matches

Kylian Mbappe scored his 100th goal for Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain as they beat Montpellier.

Colin Dagba put PSG ahead with the first goal of his career from Angel di Maria's ball.

English forward Stephy Mavididi, 22, equalised from close range before former Juventus team-mate Moise Kean scored a fine goal from a tight angle.

Mbappe, 21, tapped home from close range for his landmark goal in his 137th game for the club.

He is only the fifth player to reach 100 PSG goals after Edinson Cavani (200), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156), Pauleta (109) and Dominique Rocheteau (100).

"I've been wanting to score for a few matches, it's a bit of a release," he told Canal Plus.

"When I signed here, I wouldn't even have thought of scoring three goals. [One hundred] was part of a distant goal."

The France international also scored 27 goals for Monaco before his £165m move to his hometown club.

Neymar was rested by PSG, and Mbappe was only a substitute, with Tuesday's crucial Champions League game against Istanbul Basaksehir in mind.

Line-ups

Montpellier

  • 1Omlin
  • 6Sambia
  • 5Teodósio Mendes
  • 3Congré
  • 7Ristic
  • 11SavanierBooked at 71mins
  • 12Ferri
  • 25MolletSubstituted forOyongoat 74'minutes
  • 10Laborde
  • 24YunSubstituted forDollyat 63'minutes
  • 19MavididiSubstituted forSkuleticat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Souquet
  • 4Da Silva
  • 8Oyongo
  • 14Le Tallec
  • 16Bertaud
  • 20Dolly
  • 31Cozza
  • 32Skuletic
  • 33Wahi

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 31DagbaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forKehrerat 64'minutes
  • 32Pembele
  • 22Diallo
  • 20KurzawaBooked at 13mins
  • 25BakkerSubstituted forDaniloat 64'minutes
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forParedesat 64'minutes
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forRuiz-Atilat 78'minutes
  • 12Rafinha
  • 18KeanBooked at 23minsSubstituted forMbappéat 78'minutes
  • 11Di María

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 7Mbappé
  • 8Paredes
  • 15Danilo
  • 16Rico
  • 24Florenzi
  • 36Ruiz-Atil
  • 37Fadiga
Referee:
Mikael Lesage

Match Stats

Home TeamMontpellierAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Montpellier 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Montpellier 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  3. Post update

    Timothee Pembele (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier).

  5. Post update

    Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Ferri (Montpellier).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Petar Skuletic (Montpellier) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Mihailo Ristic (Montpellier) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Petar Skuletic.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Montpellier 1, Paris Saint Germain 3. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Téji Savanier (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Keagan Dolly (Montpellier) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Junior Sambia (Montpellier).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Timothee Pembele (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Téji Savanier (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Téji Savanier with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé replaces Moise Kean.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG139133392428
2Marseille11731179824
3Lille126512281423
4Lyon1265121101123
5Monaco127232316723
6Montpellier137242219323
7Lens126331918121
8Rennes135441918119
9Angers126151822-419
10Brest126062123-218
11Nice115241615117
12Metz124441211116
13Bordeaux124441213-116
14Nantes123451418-413
15Saint-Étienne123271220-811
16Nîmes133281124-1311
17Reims122371622-69
18Lorient122281222-108
19Strasbourg122191424-107
20Dijon12147821-137
View full French Ligue 1 table

