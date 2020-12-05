Match ends, Inter Milan 3, Bologna 1.
Romelu Lukaku continued his fine goalscoring season as Inter Milan beat Bologna to keep the pressure on AC Milan at the top of Serie A.
Lukaku scored at the second attempt, after scuffing his volley, for his 17th goal in 18 games for Inter and Belgium.
Achraf Hakimi latched on to Marcelo Brozovic's ball forward to double Inter's lead.
Emanuel Vignato briefly gave Bologna hope but Hakimi's fine solo goal sealed the win for Antonio Conte's team.
They move one point above champions Juventus and two points behind their city rivals.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95BastoniSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 83'minutes
- 2HakimiBooked at 66minsSubstituted forDarmianat 71'minutes
- 22VidalSubstituted forBarellaat 71'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 5Gagliardini
- 14Perisic
- 9LukakuSubstituted forMartínezat 71'minutes
- 7SánchezSubstituted forEriksenat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Martínez
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 15Young
- 23Barella
- 24Eriksen
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 35Stankovic
- 36Darmian
Bologna
- 28Skorupski
- 17MedelSubstituted forDomínguezat 63'minutes
- 23LarangeiraBooked at 74mins
- 14Tomiyasu
- 29De Silvestri
- 30Schouten
- 32SvanbergSubstituted forVignatoat 63'minutes
- 3HickeyBooked at 54minsSubstituted forKhailotiat 63'minutes
- 21Soriano
- 99BarrowSubstituted forRabbiat 79'minutes
- 24PalacioSubstituted forVerganiat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1da Costa Júnior
- 6Paz
- 8Domínguez
- 10Sansone
- 15Mbaye
- 18Baldursson
- 19Rabbi
- 22Michael
- 33Calabresi
- 55Vignato
- 63Vergani
- 68Khailoti
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 3, Bologna 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Emanuel Vignato (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Soriano.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emanuel Vignato (Bologna) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Roberto Soriano (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Christian Eriksen replaces Alexis Sánchez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Roberto Soriano (Bologna) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danilo following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo (Bologna) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emanuel Vignato with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.
Post update
Foul by Danilo (Bologna).
Post update
Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna).
Post update
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Roberto Soriano (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simone Rabbi.
Post update
Foul by Roberto Soriano (Bologna).
Post update
Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.