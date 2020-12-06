Last updated on .From the section Irish

David McMillan hit a hat-trick as Dundalk regained the FAI Cup

Dundalk have won the FAI Cup after a 4-2 extra-time victory over Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium.

Aaron Greene headed Rovers into a second-half lead but two quickfire goals by David McMillan turned the game on its head.

Roberto Lopes netted a swift equaliser for the League of Ireland champions to take the game to extra-time.

With penalties looming, substitute Sean Hoare's deflected strike and McMillan's hat-trick goal gave Dundalk the trophy.

Behind closed doors and on an Aviva Stadium pitch dug up by Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup win over Scotland on Saturday, chances were at a premium in the first-half.

Rovers had the better of any opportunities, with Gary Rogers saving from Graham Burke and Aaron McEneff before the break.

Filippo Giovagnoli won his first trophy as Dundalk manager

However the game sparked into life when Greene headed the holders into the lead from Jack Byrne's corner on 49 minutes.

McMillan fired home off both posts to bring the Lilywhites level on 69 minutes before netting his second goal from the penalty spot two minutes later.

Daniel Cleary was fouled by Liam Scales and the in-form forward sent Alan Mannus the wrong way from 12 yards.

Parity was almost immediately restored when Lopes steered a superb header beyond Rogers from Byrne's pin-point corner.

Burke and Byrne both missed opportunities, with the latter forcing a strong save from Rogers, but Dundalk struck with seven minutes remaining when Hoare's deflected volley bobbled into the Rovers net.

With Stephen Bradley's side pushing for an equaliser, Daniel Kelly played in McMillan to round out an excellent counter-attack with his hat-trick strike.