Ryan Bennett has made nine appearances since joining Swansea from Wolves

Swansea City defender Ryan Bennett looks set to miss the south Wales derby with a hamstring injury.

Bennett, 30, has impressed since arriving at Swansea as a replacement for Joe Rodon who was sold to Spurs.

But he missed Saturday's win over Luton and is unlikely to feature against Bournemouth on Tuesday, 8 December or Cardiff City on 12 December.

Swansea also have concerns over another centre-back, Marc Guehi, after he suffered a head injury against Luton.

Cooper says Bennett's injury, which he picked up at Middlesbrough last Wednesday, is "not a long-term one".

But he added: "Bournemouth I think unlikely, maybe Cardiff as well. Hopefully after that we'll get him back but we'll see.

"We are going to get lots of this, every team is. "It's inevitable you are going to pick up some niggles. It's something we are just going to have to accept."

Swansea will be a short on defensive resources if Guehi's injury proves to be significant.

The England Under-21 player was forced off during the 2-0 win over Luton following the incident which saw Hatters defender Matty Pearson sent off on an afternoon where the Swans moved up to fourth in the Championship.

"He's had a bang on the head, he's getting checked out," Cooper said.

"We don't know the extent of it. We didn't want to take any risks with a head injury."